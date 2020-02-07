Elkhart woman pleads guilty to murder

An Elkhart woman is facing decades in prison after she admitted to killing a man almost two-years ago.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, 52-year-old Cindy Goodwin pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

She confessed to killing 50-year-old Johnny Mullins in April of 2018. Mullins' body was found with a gunshot wound in a wood area, near Walnut Trails Apartment complex in Elkhart, where Goodwin lived.

Goodwin is facing 45 years in prison and 10 years of probation, as part of a plea agreement.

Goodwin's sentencing hearing is set for March 26th.

