Elkhart woman charged in husband's death pleads not guilty

An Elkhart woman charged with the murder of her husband appeared in court.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, 33-year-old Knesha Carruthers pleaded not guilty.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Jefferson Street for a stabbing on Saturday morning, July 27. 2019.

They found Gillam, a 33-year-old from Elkhart, with serious injuries. He died later at the hospital.

Carruthers allegedly stabbed Gillam in the chest, during a fight.

Carruthers' trial date was scheduled for November 4th. If convicted, she faces 45 years to 65 years in prison.

