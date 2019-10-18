Elkhart woman charged after causing panic at Illinois bank

An Elkhart woman has been charged after causing panic at an Illinois bank.

It happened Thursday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at a Fifth Third Bank in Effingham.

Diana Keen, 58, reportedly gave a package to a teller while acting suspiciously. She then left without identifying herself or doing any business with the bank.

Employees called the police and evacuated the building.

Officers searched the building and found no harmful materials.

Keen was found shortly after officers were called to the bank.

She faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct.

