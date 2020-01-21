Elkhart woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends

Imagine blowing out 100 birthday candles.

Betty Chatten, of Elkhart, on Tuesday celebrated her 100th birthday, and she did so in style; Chatten had a bingo-themed party.

She is a pretty simple lady but did have three requests for her party.

“Pizza, wine and lots of people,” Chatten said.

Chatten celebrated with friends and caretakers at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living.

“She’s having a wonderful day celebrating her friends and her life,” caretaker Judy Haines said.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson made a surprise visit, too, and presented Chatten with a proclamation.

Caretakers and friends said Chatten is a special lady.

“She’s very easy to please, for me as a caretaker. She’s very kind to others and loves animals,” Haines said.

“She doesn’t let anything bother her. She just kind of goes with the flow,” caretaker Jennette Holdread said.

Chatten moved to Elkhart in 1989. She worked hard and gave to others.

“She worked for her father as well. She worked at a bank, and I also know during World War II that she made bandages for the soldiers,” Haines said.

Chatten said the key to a long life is choosing to be happy.

