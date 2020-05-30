Elkhart woman captures video of people taking her dog from her front yard

Caught on camera.

An Elkhart woman is asking for your help to identify the people in this video taken from her home security system.

She says her dog escaped their back yard and this video shows a person picking up her dog and passing along to someone else before heading off camera.

The dog's name is Riley. He is a greyish-brown pit-bull with bright blue eyes, one of three other pets her family owns.

"I just want my dog back and the cops can't do anything without knowing who was in the video," said the dog's owner Kaitlin Briggs.

If you have info on any of the people in video, or the whereabouts of Riley, Kaitlin asks for you to reach out to her on Facebook.