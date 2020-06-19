Elkhart woman beats COVID-19 weeks just before turning 100

Living to the age of one-hundred is a feat in itself for one Elkhart woman.

16 News Now tells us what she had to go through to share this milestone with her twin sister.

Some say twins share a unique and special bond. For Elkhart resident Leora Martin, that meant overcoming steep odds to be able to spend her 100th birthday with her identical twin.

"I've had a good life. Had a lot of problems, but every one of them I could overcome," said 100 year-old COVID-19 survivor, Leora Martin.

Leora told me she and her twin sister Delora shared many memories throughout their childhood.

"We had a lot of fun at school. Friends were the only ones that could tell us apart. My mother let us go to Chicago with two other girls. Just the four of us--we were 12," she said.

Leora already beat cancer once. When she was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year, it sent shock waves through her family.

"When you first hear it, you're devastated and you have so many questions that you want answered right away, which can't be answered because you don't know how it's going to affect your loved one," said he daughter, Marilou Snell.

Outside of loss of appetite, Leora ended up being asymptomatic and beat the coronavirus.

"I showed positive but I had no symptoms. So I can't say I know what it's like," Leora said.

After overcoming the odds, Leora reunited with Delora on Zoom to celebrate their 100th birthday together.

"This time they had it all set up so I could see her move. She looks the same to me--beautiful," Leora said.

Even after decades of living thousands of miles apart, Leora and her sister can enter the century club together.