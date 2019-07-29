Elkhart woman arrested for fatally stabbing husband

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her husband in Elkhart.

At around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Elkhart police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Jefferson Street for a stabbing.

They found Jimmie Gillam, a 33-year-old from Elkhart, with serious injuries.

Gillam was transported to Elkhart General Hospital, where he died.

An investigation led police to believe that the victim's wife, 33-year-old Knesha Carruthers of Elkhart, was responsible for Jimmie Gillam’s death.

Knesha Carruthers was arrested Saturday afternoon. Charges are expected to be filed Wednesday, and her initial hearing is expected to be held on Thursday.

If you have any information about what happened or are aware of people who may have additional information, please contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

