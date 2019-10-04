Elkhart woman accused of murder arrested in Atlanta

An Elkhart woman accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this year is in custody.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, 25-year-old Iman Gregory was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia on September 27th. Her arrested ended a four-month long search.

She was wanted for the murder of Ishmael Porter.

Porter was found dead on the 300 block of Sherman Street in Elkhart on May 26, 2019.

Gregory will be extradited from Georgia to Indiana in the near future to face the murder charge in court, the prosecutor’s office said.

