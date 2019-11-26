Elkhart woman accused of bringing drugs to state prison

An Elkhart woman is now behind bars after she allegedly tried to traffic drugs with a prisoner at the Westville Correctional Facility.

When 34-year-old Jessica Duffield arrived at the prison's visiting room Saturday, she was met by investigators who reportedly determined she was in possession of an illegal substance believed to be buprenorphine, which is a controlled substance.

Duffield was arrested and booked into the LaPorte County Jail.

Formal charges have yet to be determined.

