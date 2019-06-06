Elkhart teen invites firefighter who saved her life 16 yrs ago to her graduation

Many high school seniors across Michiana are excited to be graduating this month, but graduation will be even more special to one Elkhart teen, because the man who saved her life will be there.

Andrea Grace Davis was just two years old when she was severely injured by a family member’s dog, but a man who was a volunteer firefighter with the Fish Lake Fire Department in LaPorte County at the time stepped in and took action to save her life.

Now, he’s going to be there to watch her receive her high school diploma.

“She was in there playing with the dogs and she went to pet Bandit, and Red got jealous and went to go after Bandit,” said Mary McGinnis, Davis’ mother. “When he went to get Bandit, he got Andrea instead. What he did was he ripped her jugular vein out of her throat."

It was a day McGinnis will never forget.

McGinnis held Davis, who was two years old at the time, and waited desperately for help to arrive.

“While I’m holding her, she closed her eyes and took one last breath,” said McGinnis.

Volunteer fireman Jeff Wiatrowski was the first on scene, and he knew the child needed immediate attention; so he took off running and jumped into the ambulance as it arrived, not even waiting for it to come to a stop.

“If he hadn’t done what he did, I wouldn’t be here,” said Davis. “My brother wouldn’t have met me at all. It’s just very, I’m very happy. I can’t wait. I feel like I’m going to cry.”

Davis met her hero for the first time this week and invited him and his wife to her graduation ceremony and celebration.

From there, Davis is going off to college to study and become a criminal investigator.

“I truly want to thank Jeff for what he did that day,” said McGinnis. “If it wouldn’t have been for that man, I wouldn’t have my daughter.”

“Jeff Wiatrowski is the reason I am here today and I’m very thankful,” said Davis. “If I wasn’t here, I wouldn’t get the chance to change the world like it needs to be.”

Davis graduates on Sunday from Elkhart Memorial High School and will study criminology in the fall at Indiana State University.

