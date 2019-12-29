Intersection reopens following Hotel Elkhart renovations

The intersection of Main and Marion streets in downtown Elkhart has reopened following renovations to Hotel Elkhart.

The intersection had been closed since November to allow for the reconstruction of Marion Street, which will serve as the hotel's main entrance.

The 93-room boutique hotel, sitting on South Main Street, is one of the tallest buildings in the city, and was built about a hundred years ago.

The renovated hotel will have a taproom, a South Bend Chocolate Company Cafe, and much more.

Crews are still working on sidewalks, curbs, and new pavement along Marion Street.

Marion Street is expected to reopen by February.

The hotel is expected to open sometime in 2020.

According to a press release, while Cressy and Everett are making improvements to the hotel, the city is making public improvements to complement the new development.

