Elkhart shop raising money to battle brushfires with Australia-themed tattoos

Australia has been burning for months, destroying millions of acres of land and nearly a billion animals.

But now they're getting some help from an unlikely place in Michiana.

Divine Tattoo in Elkhart is hosting a fundraiser Sunday where people can choose between four Australia-inspired tattoos for just $50. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Australian Zoo and its efforts to battle the blaze.

"It's not just about us as people but our planet," Divine Tattoo artist Nicholas Green said. "We have to help people in need or creatures in need. We have to do that. It's our responsibility to take care of what we have."

If you're planning to get an Australia-inspired tattoo Sunday, you don't need to make an appointment. Just show up between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. And if the line is long, they'll put your name on a list and give you a call when they're ready.

Divine Tattoo is located at 2043 Lusher Ave. in Elkhart.

