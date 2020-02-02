Elkhart rallies behind 10-year old with inoperable brain tumor

The Elkhart community came together to help Adler Bear Carris, who's been battling brain cancer for the past six years.

16 News Now learned how they turned the Omega Event Center into the happiest place on earth.

Adler Bear Carris is in his 6TH year battling an inoperable brain tumor, discovered when he was just four years old.

While the disease has taken a lot of his childhood, there's one time every year his family says he can be a regular kid.

“Disney brings out the child in him that he doesn't really get to have. Once a year, when we get to go, we blow it out that week. We have a great time,” his mother said.

“Because when we're at Disney we forget everything. All the pain and problems go away for at least that week,” his father said.

Today, the Michiana community pitched in to bring Disney World to Adler, along with some other special guests from the Elkhart Fire Department and more than 50 vendors, all to help Adler's family afford his lengthy treatments.

“It feels pretty special because it's all for me,” Adler said.

One of the people who helped make this all possible is also one of the vendors.

“We're very fortunate that he's feeling well so he's able to be here so we're excited for that. But just to see that he know that the community cares, the fire department's been here, the library's been here, U-93's been here. The support that he gets to know that he's not in this battle alone, we're all doing what we can to help him and support him and keep his spirits high,” said All Over Creations owner Michelle Blandford.

Adler says he's been to Disney World five years in a row since the tumor was discovered.

He plans on going back again, but this time without cancer.

“We want a finish line. He wants to ring a bell when he's done and we want to go to Disney again,” his mother said.

With a whole community cheering him on.

If you want to help out the family you can contribute by searching for "Love for Adler" on Facebook.

