Elkhart police try to ID suspects accused of taking trash compactor

Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the suspects accused of taking a company's trash compactor.

It happened at Clear Vision, which is located at 3401 CR 6 E.

Sometime between May 24 at 7 p.m. and May 29 at 12 p.m., unknown suspects took the company's trash compactor.

The surveillance video shows a male coming onto the property in a truck with a trailer followed by a male and a female on a motorcycle.

Contact Detective Casey Claeys at 574-389-4789 if you can help identify the suspects.

