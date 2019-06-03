Elkhart police try to ID suspects accused of taking trash compactor

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the suspects accused of taking a company's trash compactor.
It happened at Clear Vision, which is located at 3401 CR 6 E.
Sometime between May 24 at 7 p.m. and May 29 at 12 p.m., unknown suspects took the company's trash compactor.
The surveillance video shows a male coming onto the property in a truck with a trailer followed by a male and a female on a motorcycle.
Contact Detective Casey Claeys at 574-389-4789 if you can help identify the suspects.