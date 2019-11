Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the person who used credit cards that were reported stolen from Planet Fitness.

Officers took the theft report on Oct. 10 at the Planet Fitness in Elkhart.

Detectives were able to get a surveillance photo of the possible suspect using the stolen cards at Walmart.

If you have any information about the person in this surveillance photo, please contact Detective Ryan Weir at 574-389-4761 or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org.