Elkhart police seek to ID wallet theft suspect

Elkhart police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a person's wallet and making fraudulent charges.

Officers were dispatched at 10:47 a.m. on May 13 to the Planet Fitness on Northview Drive.

The victim reported that his wallet was taken from his vehicle while he was inside the business. His credit cards were used to make four fraudulent purchases.

Detective Scott Johnson is asking for help identifying the person in this surveillance photo. Please reach out to him at 574-389-4720 if you have any information.

