Elkhart police are asking for help identifying a man who is accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill at Walmart.

It happened at the Walmart on County Road 6 on April 1 at around 4 p.m.

Detectives are sharing photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was using.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Janis at 574-389-4711 or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org.