Elkhart police search for suspect in jewelry store theft

Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a theft from Kay Jewelers.

On Oct. 4, officers took a theft report at the store, which is located at 335 County Road 6.

A suspect entered the store, selected merchandise and left without paying, according to the police report.

Detective Michael Janis is asking for help from anyone with information about the suspect in these surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Janis at 574-389-4711 or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

