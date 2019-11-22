Elkhart police officer sentenced for harassment, illegal entry

An Elkhart police officer charged with a felony for residential entry at his estranged wife's home and two misdemeanors for harassment was sentenced in court Friday.

Scott Hupp was highlighted by 16 News Now in past reports during his battle with a rare form of cancer.

In April 2018, he visited a 5-year-old Indiana boy battling the same type of cancer. That same day, though, court documents show Hupp called his wife 31 times in 43 minutes.

Things escalated months later, when his stepdaughter says she woke up in her mother's living room and found Hupp standing outside, reaching his arm in through a window.

Hupp was sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence and was placed on one year of probation.

