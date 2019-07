Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the suspect who reportedly stole a welder from Big R.

Officers were dispatched at 1:21 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, to the store at 3501 S. Main St.

An unknown white male with long brown hair allegedly carried a welder from the store. Surveillance video shows the man getting into a white Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Joy Phillips at 574-389-4728.