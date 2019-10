Elkhart police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting, leaving one man injured.

It all happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning at Jimmy Squids Hideout in the 700 block of CR 6 East.

When officers arrived, they weren't able to locate anyone, but they did find shell casings.

About an hour later, a 24-year-old man walked into the hospital with injuries to his leg as a result of a gunshot.

He's expected to survive.

This shooting remains under investigation.