Elkhart police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Elkhart police are asking for help identifying four suspects in connection with a theft investigation.

On the morning of Sept. 11, officers met with a woman who said her wallet had been taken out of her vehicle overnight.

The wallet contained credit and debit cards that the suspects are believed to have used at several locations throughout Elkhart.

Detective Scott Hauser is asking for help with information about the suspects in these surveillance photos. You can contact him at 574-389-4797.

