Elkhart police ask for help identifying suspect in convenience store theft

Police in Elkhart are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a theft from a convenience store earlier this month.

The theft happened around 11:07 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at a 7-11 in the 2700 block of South Main Street, according to a release issued Wednesday morning.

The suspect is a man estimated to be about 50 years old who is 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was wearing a blue baseball hat and a blue sweatshirt.

The man allegedly grabbed money from the cash register and ran away from the store, heading north.

Anyone with information that might be able to help police identify the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Weir at 574-389-4761.

