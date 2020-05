Elkhart police are asking for help identifying a man accused of trying to steal a pickup truck.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Pecan Place at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday, April 30.

The suspect ran from the scene, but police were able to get a picture of him in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Weir at 574-389-4761 or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org.