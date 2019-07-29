Elkhart police ask for help identifying minivan theft suspect

Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the man who allegedly stole a minivan while the owner was inside a gas station.

It happened around 10:19 p.m. on July 21 at the Speedway at 3200 S. Nappanee St.

A gray 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan with Indiana plate 635ZYC was taken from the gas pumps while the driver went into the store.

Surveillance cameras captured the man who is believed to have taken the vehicle.

If you have any information about this man or the stolen vehicle, please contact Detective Scott Hauser at 574-389-4797.

