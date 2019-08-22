Elkhart police ask for help identifying credit card theft suspect

Police in Elkhart are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of taking a victim's wallet and using the credit and debit cards it contained at several locations.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Worthmore Avenue the morning of Aug. 5 regarding the alleged theft, according to a release from the Elkhart Police Department.

The alleged victim reportedly told police the thief took the victim's wallet. The credit cards that were in that wallet were then used "at several locations throughout the city of Elkhart."

Detectives were able to get surveillance video of a possible suspect using the cards. That suspect is depicted in the above photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Hauser at 574-389-4797.

