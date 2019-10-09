Elkhart police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the burglary suspect who broke into the Sprint store on Cassopolis Street.

Officers were dispatched on Sept. 17 at 2:53 a.m.

Police reportedly found evidence of force entry and saw that an alarm was tripped.

A video showing the suspect breaking through a glass door and stealing multiple items was released by the police department.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing, black gloves and white shoes.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Scott Johnson at 574-389-4720 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.

