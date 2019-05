Elkhart police are asking for help identifying a man in connection with a burglary at Hellenic Senior Living.

Officers were dispatched on April 30 at 4:46 p.m. to the facility at 2528 Bypass Road.

Surveillance cameras show a person walking up to the door of the maintenances area. Police haven't released specific information about what was taken.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Det. Scott Houser at 574-389-4797.