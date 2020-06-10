Elkhart police ask for help finding missing woman

Elkhart police are asking for help finding Alexis Lopez, a 21-year-old woman who has not been seen since Saturday.

She was last seen in the area of 600 West Boulevard in Elkhart.

Lopez is described as 5’0”, 135 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, blue knee-high socks, red and black shoes with a black fanny pack.

Her family is concerned for her welfare due to a possible medical issue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

