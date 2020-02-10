Elkhart police ask for help finding missing woman

Elkhart police are asking for help finding Heidi Duranso, a 34-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

She was last seen walking near the Elkhart Public Library on S. 2nd Street in Elkhart on Saturday.

Duranso is described as 5'5" tall, 220 lbs., with teal blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket and black jeans.

Elkhart police are asking for anyone who comes into contact with Heidi Duranso or may have seen her to call them at 574-295-7070.

