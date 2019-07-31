Elkhart parks superintendent charged with embezzlement; mayor seeks audit

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese wants an audit of the city's parks department after its director was charged with embezzlement.

Randall Norton is accused of embezzling from a nonprofit youth organization he ran in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

Norton, now the superintendent of the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department, was charged following an investigation into missing funds and accounting inconsistencies within the nonprofit, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

Despite seeking the audit, Neese said he is confident no parks department funds have been misused and expressed confidence in Norton's leadership.

