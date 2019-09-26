Elkhart native found dead in Georgia was fatally beaten with baseball bat

An Elkhart native who was found dead along with her four children in Georgia was beaten to death with a baseball bat, according to an arrest affidavit.

Casei Jones, 32, whose body was found Sept. 14 and her children's bodies just hours later, attended Elkhart Memorial High School.

Michael Jones, Casei Jones's husband and the accused murderer of the mother and her children, "told investigators that during an argument his wife grabbed a baseball bat. He said he took the bat from her and struck her repeatedly," according to an affidavit obtained by WESH-TV in Orlando.

16 News Now spoke with Casei Jones's sister, who described her as a mother who "lived and breathed her babies."

Nikki Jones, the mother of Casei Jones, said of her daughter in a phone interview with 16 News Now, "There [are] no words to describe how she was. God didn't invent that word. She was amazing."

