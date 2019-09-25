Elkhart mayor visits newest Lighthouse Autism Center

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese visited the city's newest autism therapy center.

Lighthouse Autism Center opened its newest location off of U.S. 33 in Elkhart four weeks ago.

Lighthouse was started seven years ago in Mishawaka and now has seven centers located throughout the area.

The autism center works with both part- and full-time students on things like behavior and speech therapy.

"We see progress every day, and communication is the skill they work on here, but it's really satisfying and really great when we have parents come in after such a short period of time [and] tell us that life at home is getting easier and getting better and can see those skills translate," clinical director Leila Allen said.

The center says it expects to be at full capacity by the end of this year.

