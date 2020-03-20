Elkhart mayor takes steps to combat spread of coronavirus

There are still no confirmed coronavirus cases in Elkhart County, but Elkhart’s mayor took additional steps Friday to combat the virus.

However, one thing Mayor Rod Roberson wants to do but has no control over is coronavirus testing.

"We know that South Bend, I believe, has indicated that 600 tests have been made, and I believe they have five hits, five confirmed hits as we speak. We in Elkhart County can only estimate a little under 100 tests that have been done, and at this point, as you well know, there hasn't been any confirmed cases. We want to continue to ramp up testing and how we get to providing tests," Roberson said.

In the name of social distancing, it’s also the mayor’s goal to have just one common council member physically present at next Tuesday’s common council meeting while the other eight attend electronically.

Executive Order Signed in Response to Coronavirus

In response to the current public health emergency, Mayor Rod Roberson has signed an executive order that will restrict the public’s access City of Elkhart buildings. Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, due to the public health emergency, public access to the following public buildings will be prohibited:

• Streets Department

• Buildings & Grounds

• Human Resources; other than dropping off an application

• Airport Office

• Cemetery

• Public Utilities (*Drive-thru bill payments 8:30-4:30*)

• National New York Central Railroad Museum

• Lerner Theatre

• Elkhart Environmental Center

• Fire Station office

• 911 Communications Center

• Parks Department; all pavilions closed, restricting use of playground equipment

The following offices will be open, but for restricted hours 8:00am – 12:00pm:

• Public Works for permitting only

• City Hall with the exception of evening court and council meetings

This will ONLY restrict access to the public. Employees will continue to work their normal hours.

Additionally:

*Probation Department: Probation matters will be handled over the phone 574. 522.5745 and NO face-to-face meetings will take place at this time. Also, Theft Accountability Program (TAP) Classes scheduled for March 25 and April 29 will be rescheduled.*

Meetings will be limited to those that need to be held to conduct city business will be held in compliance with Governor Holcomb’s executive order and will be livestreamed to maintain public access.

On the evening of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a special session of the Elkhart City Council will be held to implement further emergency measures.

We all have a responsibility to “flatten the curve.” This means, only make necessary trips out of your home. Work, grocery, medical care, etc.