Elkhart mayor hosts ceremony remembering public safety officials' 9/11 sacrifices

On Wednesday, Americans and those around the world remembered the people killed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Also deserving of fond remembrance are the people who risked – and some who sacrificed – their own lives to save others on 9/11 and in the days that followed.

In Elkhart, Mayor Tim Neese hosted a ceremony to remember the brave sacrifice of all public safety heroes who died on 9/11.

"America's people have served as a beacon of hope and light that reflected around the world," he said. "Under the immense gravity of darkness and evil, we could not be kept down."

The ceremony also honored five police officers and eight firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty throughout Elkhart's history.

