Elkhart man treated for life-threatening injuries after shooting

Elkhart detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened Monday at around 11:45 p.m.

Officers were on a traffic stop when they heard multiple sounds of gunfire. They located a shooting scene at 615 W. Marion.

Officers found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of late Tuesday morning, nobody has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elkhart Police Department 574-295-7070, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.

