An Elkhart man is recovering after crashing into a tree Monday night in Cass County.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 21000 block of Redfield Road, just north of the Indiana-Michigan border. Police say the man was eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle.

Police did not immediately release the extent of his injuries, but we do know he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say speed and alcohol were factors.