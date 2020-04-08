Elkhart man injured in motorcycle crash involving a deer

One man was injured early Wednesday after a motorcycle crash involving a deer.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, Cass County Dispatch received a 911 call on M-62, near Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township.

A passerby picked up James Craft, 42 of Elkhart, and drove him to Cassopolis.

Craft was later transported to Elkhart General Hospital.

Police believe a helmet was not used at the time of the crash. They also believe drugs or alcohol are not factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

