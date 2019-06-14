Elkhart man faces second sex charge

An Elkhart man charged with sexual battery in Goshen this week is also facing child molesting charges in a separate case.

Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say 30-year-old Samuel Richardson is accused of inappropriately touching a child near Horseshoe Court north of Goshen about four or five years ago.

He allegedly touched the same child again last September.

The molestation accusations were reported back on June 4, about a week after another juvenile reported being touched inappropriately by Richardson at a house along Greene Road.

