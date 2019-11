An Elkhart man is dead after his car crashed into a pond.

The accident happened just after 3:45 Friday afternoon.

28-year-old Chase Miller was driving north on bellows road when his car left the roadway and went into a pond.

Rescuers pulled him from the pond and attempted CPR, but they were unable to revive him.

It's believed he was not wearing his seat belt, and at this time, it's investigators haven't determined if intoxicating substances were involved.

This case remains under investigation.