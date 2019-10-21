Elkhart leaf pickup program gets underway

Elkhart started the first round of leaf pickup Monday for neighborhoods north of the St. Joseph River and west of Johnson Street.

The city offered some helpful tips to make sure officials collect your leaves, along with the schedule.

From the city of Elkhart:

City of Elkhart maintenance crews are preparing for the first round of fall leaf pickup. The leaf pickup program is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 21 and end on Friday, December 13, as weather permits.

A complete schedule of leaf pickup is listed below.

WHAT: Zone A fall leaf pickup

WHEN: Monday, October 21 through Friday, October 25 and Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22

WHERE: Neighborhoods north of the St. Joseph River and west of Johnson Street

WHAT: Zone B fall leaf pickup

WHEN: Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 25 through Friday, November 29

WHERE: Neighborhoods north of the St. Joseph River and east of Johnson Street

WHAT: Zone C fall leaf pickup

WHEN: Monday, November 4 through Friday, November 8 and Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6

WHERE: Neighborhoods south of the St. Joseph River and east of Third/Main Street

WHAT: Zone D fall leaf pickup

WHEN: Monday, November 11 through Friday, November 15 and Monday, December 9 through Friday, December 13

WHERE: Neighborhoods south of the St. Joseph River and west of Third/Main Street

As these dates approach, below are some helpful tips for residents:

1. Leaves should be placed in a separate pile from brush and limbs. Leaf machines are designed to pick up leaves only. Sticks will clog the machines, causing delays.

2. City ordinance states that citizens should rake their leaves to the curb, but not extending into the street, in accordance with the posted pickup schedule. Leaves can easily clog the storm sewer grates and may cause flooding.

For additional questions regarding leaf pickup, please contact the Elkhart Street Department at 574-293-5518. Residents may also choose to dispose of their own leaves by taking them to the Elkhart County Landfill. For more information on disposing of leaves at the landfill, please call 574-522-2581.

