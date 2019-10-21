Elkhart leaf pickup program gets underway

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart started the first round of leaf pickup Monday for neighborhoods north of the St. Joseph River and west of Johnson Street.
The city offered some helpful tips to make sure officials collect your leaves, along with the schedule.
From the city of Elkhart:
City of Elkhart maintenance crews are preparing for the first round of fall leaf pickup. The leaf pickup program is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 21 and end on Friday, December 13, as weather permits.
A complete schedule of leaf pickup is listed below.
WHAT: Zone A fall leaf pickup
WHEN: Monday, October 21 through Friday, October 25 and Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22
WHERE: Neighborhoods north of the St. Joseph River and west of Johnson Street
WHAT: Zone B fall leaf pickup
WHEN: Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 25 through Friday, November 29
WHERE: Neighborhoods north of the St. Joseph River and east of Johnson Street
WHAT: Zone C fall leaf pickup
WHEN: Monday, November 4 through Friday, November 8 and Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6
WHERE: Neighborhoods south of the St. Joseph River and east of Third/Main Street
WHAT: Zone D fall leaf pickup
WHEN: Monday, November 11 through Friday, November 15 and Monday, December 9 through Friday, December 13
WHERE: Neighborhoods south of the St. Joseph River and west of Third/Main Street
As these dates approach, below are some helpful tips for residents:
1. Leaves should be placed in a separate pile from brush and limbs. Leaf machines are designed to pick up leaves only. Sticks will clog the machines, causing delays.
2. City ordinance states that citizens should rake their leaves to the curb, but not extending into the street, in accordance with the posted pickup schedule. Leaves can easily clog the storm sewer grates and may cause flooding.
For additional questions regarding leaf pickup, please contact the Elkhart Street Department at 574-293-5518. Residents may also choose to dispose of their own leaves by taking them to the Elkhart County Landfill. For more information on disposing of leaves at the landfill, please call 574-522-2581.