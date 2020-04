The city of Elkhart has released an official app for Android and Apple devices.

‘MyElkhart311’ includes numerous features that allow you to have all the important contact and destination information in the city, with the click of a button.

You can also use the app to report issues, like potholes or graffiti.

The app is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Just search for ‘MyElkhart311.’