Elkhart house 'significantly damaged' in late night fire

Fire officials say an Elkhart home suffered significant damage in a fire late Monday night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2900 block of Greenleaf Boulevard just after 11:05 p.m.

There was heavy fire in the home's attic. It took firefighters nearly four hours to put out the blaze.

Everyone in the home was asleep at the time of the fire, but they were awakened by neighbors pounding on their front door. Fortunately, they all escaped the home unharmed, and so did their dog.

Fire officials haven't determined an exact cause for the blaze but say it was accidental.

