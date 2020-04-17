Elkhart house fire intentionally set

Elkhart fire officials say a Tuesday house fire was intentionally set.

Fire crews were called to the 500 block of South 9th Street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. When they arrived, flames were showing from the front bedroom of the home.

Investigators noticed pour patterns in the bedroom, dining room, front porch, kitchen area leading to the basement and another in the basement.

Investigators said there were multiple unconnected fires set in the home.

No one was injured.

