Elkhart hit with more than a foot of snow

On Tuesday, Elkhart saw total snowfall of more than a foot in some ares. Crews spent the day digging the city out to try and make morning commutes a little easier. The timing of the snow made things difficult.

"This came before we could get it cleared, and dealing with traffic at the same time," said Mike Lightner, the department head of Buildings and Grounds with the City of Elkhart. "If we come in overnight or early morning, then we can get it all done before people have to travel to work. They just come in and see its done, but when it comes late, we don't get a chance to get it cleaned up before they go to work."

Most of the schools in Elkhart were closed for the day.

Despite all the snow and frigid temperatures, some still made it out downtown. 16 News Now spoke with some of those who were out and about and they find this snow to be a bit of a shock.

"I knew it was time to have snow, but I'm not ready for it yet," Alyssa Manges said. "I think it's a lot, especially for the first snowfall."

"This is crazy. This is crazy, to be driving, just getting out of my driveway was crazy," Gloria Navarro said.

In addition to the slow morning commutes and piles of snow all around the city, this blast of wintry weather can be hard on cars.

"A lot of times, customers will also come in because their cars won't start, they need a battery, they need an alternator. Just a lot of the parts on a vehicle goes bad when it gets cold outside," said Skylar Moon, the service manager at Tuffy Auto Service in Elkhart, near the Concord Mall.

One area of Elkhart reported a total of 18 inches after the system came through.

