Elkhart high school releases plans to celebrate 2020 graduates

We're learning new details about graduation plans for the class of 2020 at Elkhart Community Schools.

Both high schools will have in-person graduation ceremonies, held in small sessions of 40 graduates, limiting the total attendance to 250 individuals per session.

Each graduating senior will be allowed four total guests.

Elkhart Memorial High School's ceremony will be June 14th in their large auditorium.

Elkhart Central High School's graduation will be June 20th at Rice Field.

For both events, sessions beginning at 10 a.m. and ending by 9 p.m. and a reminder that they are not open to the public.

