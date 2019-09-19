Elkhart has modular home momentum with workforce housing grant

A $500,000 grant will keep the modular momentum going in Elkhart.

On Flake Street today, crews worked on a one of a kind project that will use manufactured housing to create new rental opportunities in Elkhart.

Plans call for 10 units of modular housing—two single family units—and four duplexes.

Today, in the 100 block of W. Indiana Avenue officials announced plans to use more modular units—this time--to offer new home ownership opportunities.

“There will be three of those (single family homes) in this local neighborhood where we create modular houses that are going to be for home ownership,” said Chris Kingley, President and CEO of Lacasa. “It’s a product that has gotten better and better over the years, and one of the things a lot of people probably don’ realize about modular housing is they’re using the same material that stick built, site built homes are using, they’re just building them in a factory environment bringing them out. It’s able to reduce the cost. It’s able to save some time but you still end up with a durable quality product that’s going to serve the homeowner for generations.”

A $500,000 grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will put three homes on Elkhart city lots where blighted houses have been torn down, including the lot featured today at 120 W. Indiana Avenue.

When the new houses are sold the proceeds can be used to build even more. “In the current market we are hoping that this project can cycle through enough times where at least eight or nine new single family houses through this funding source are created,” said Kingsley.

“Modular housing, for us it's a little new approach,” said Jacob Sipe with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. “One of the big differences is that they can do it in half the time in many cases, the construction is done indoors.”

In this case, the home construction will take place at a factory in Nappanee. The stated goal of the grant is to chip away at Elkhart’s workforce housing shortage.

“We have about 34,000 people a day come into the county that don't live here but they work here.” Said Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese. “Of that 34,000, 27,000 typically come to the city of Elkhart so what we want to do is recruit as many of these people that come in here to work and make them full time residents.”

The three new homes are expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.

Neese said 64 percent of the housing stock in Elkhart is rental housing, and he appreciates the chance to increase home ownership opportunities.