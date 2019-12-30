Elkhart firefighters recognized after worldwide competition

Elkhart firefighters are being recognized for their part in a worldwide competition.

The Firefighter Combat Challenge was first hosted in Elkhart this summer, requiring them to run an obstacle course in full gear.

Elkhart's fire department then qualified for the global level of the competition in Montgomery, and they went on to win 23rd place.

On Monday, the mayor of Elkhart and the city council gave them certificates of recognition.

Firefighters say they couldn't have done it without the support of the community.

"When we told them what our mission was to go down there and want to compete, our local businesses stepped in and were like, 'How can we help?' So we cannot thank them enough," said firefighter Jason Gour.

The Elkhart Fire Department did the obstacle course in a minute and 39 seconds when qualifying, but at the world competition, they got that time down to a minute and 28 seconds.

