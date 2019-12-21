Elkhart family homeless after house fire days before Christmas

A family in Elkhart is now homeless after a house fire days before Christmas.

“We just woke up in the middle of the night and when I woke up, I took a deep breathe like I always do and when I did, I smelled the smoke. When I smelled the smoke I knew something was wrong. I just sat up and started screaming at the kids because I saw the whole laundry room on fire,” Ashley Frost says.

Thankfully, Ashley and her four kids – 9-year-old Karly, 11-year-old Dalton, 12-year-old Laney, and 13-year-old Holly– made it out safely.

Now, family and friends are picking up the pieces that rest in the rubble. Things like phones, photos and toys were destroyed in the fire putting this Christmas for the Frost family in flames.

“We had everything. We had everything we were going to get them. We started in July because we have so many kids, so many grandkids and we even had to move the tree out of the way because there was so many presents and everyone one them, everyone one of them are gone,” Ashley said.

Gone too could have been Ashley and her kids but it was a text from her husband Donald, who was in the hospital at the time recovering from a broken leg and back from an ATV accident months ago, that saved them.

“I text her, I think it was I’m hurting and I’m sorry I’m sending a text to you so late but I love you and I miss you and that woke her up enough and kept her awake. They wouldn’t have got out. They wouldn’t have made it out,” says Donald while lying in his hospital bed.

But they did and that has kept Ashley counting her blessings and counting on her kids to be right beside her along the way.

“Knowing that I wake up to them every morning and I know I still have every one of them, that’s all that really matters,” Ashley said.

No home, no Christmas, and a new life left one last burning question to ask: what happens next?

“We don’t know yet. We don’t have anything to go to. But we can make it. We’re going to make it. My son, he’s got the plan, right Dalton?” Donald asked his son.

“We’re the six pack and we have to stick together so you should watch the movie six pack,” Dalton answered to his father.

With Christmas just days away, each family member was asked what they would like for Christmas if they could choose.

Nine-year-old Karly said she wanted baby dolls and art supplies.

For 11-year-old Dolton, he said he wants Nerf guns and R-C cars for Christmas.

Twelve-year-old Laney and 13-year-old Holly say they want their iPhones back because theirs were lost in the fire.

And for both Donald and Ashley, they just want a place they can call home. In order to make that happen, they have set up a GoFundME page to help raise the costs for a new home.

To donate, CLICK HERE

The Frost family say they lost everything in the fire and are thankful for any food, clothing, or monetary donations people are willing to share.

If you would like help the Frost family by contacting them directly, you can do so by calling Ashley Frost at (574)-340-9615.