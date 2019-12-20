Elkhart family decks out property with more than 100,000 Christmas lights

It’s a display you just have to see for yourself if you’re passing through Elkhart.

The Cart family has been decking out their property with Christmas lights for about 20 years, but every year, the lights bigger and better.

They now have more than 100,000 lights throughout their driveway, yard and home, surpassing last year’s count of 90,000.

The Cart family welcomes the public to drive through every evening from 5:30 to 10 p.m., and ...and until 11 p.m. on weekends through January 5th.

Rod Cart says he started doing this because he wanted to spread joy to people in the community.

"I decided when I got my own home, I’d put some lights up,” Cart said. “So there was a string of lights across the front, and the fast forward 20 plus years and now you got 100,000 lights that came from a hundred lights."

While it’s free to drive through the Carts’ driveway, they do happily accept donations.

And on Saturday, they will host a fundraiser for the Elkhart Memorial High School Band, so visitors are encouraged to drive through and support a great cause.

The Cart home is located at 51125 Woodhaven Dr. in Elkhart.

